MMU condemns Israeli aggression on Masjid Al-Aqsa, killing of innocent Palestinians

The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Wednesday condemned the bombing and killings of innocent Palestinians by oppressive Israeli and Zionist forces.

In a statement, MMU denounced that the attack on innocent worshippers inside Masjid Al-Aqsa in occupied Jerusalem that too in the holy month of Ramadhan and on the night of Laylat-ul-Qadr.

The MMU leadership and its members termed the Zionist aggression and desecration of Islam’s third holiest site as unacceptable and sheer violation of the basic human rights and against the principles of justice.

“This attack by Israel is inhuman and exposed the nefarious motives of the occupier Zionist regime, which is to evict Palestinians from their home and usurp their land,” the statement said. “MMU expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs.”

It stressed upon the global human rights organisations, United Nations and OIC to rise to the occasion to rein in the oppressive Israeli regime and take steps to ensure protection of lives, honour and properties of the people of Palestine.