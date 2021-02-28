MMU condoles demise of Maulana Ghulam Rasool Hami's father

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir Sunday expressed sorrow over the demise of Khawaja Ghulam Qadir Sheikh, the father of one of its founding members, prominent religious leader and Chairman of Karwaan-e-Islami Maulana Ghulam Rasool Hami.

A statement of MMC issued here said that in its condolence message, the MMU paid tributes to the the deceased for his social and humanitarian services.

It said that the MMU on behalf of its members, especially its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed condolence and solidarity with Maulana Ghulam Rasool Hami and the bereaved family.

The MMU said it stands with Maulana Hami in on this hour of grief and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant Jannat-ul-Firdous to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.