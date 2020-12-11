MMU condoles

Jammu and Kashmir Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of one of its leaders and renowned religious scholar, Moulana Noor Ahmad Trali.

In a statement issued here, MMU paid rich tributes to the deceased for his religious, educational and social services in Tral and adjacent areas.

Moulana Trali was not only an experienced and ideological scholar but also among the founding members of the MMU, the statement said.

It said Moulana Trali used to participate in the meetings of the MMU and would offer his valuable suggestions regarding the issues concerning the Millat.

Paying rich tributes to Moulana Trai, MMU Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq termed his demise a religious and educational loss. The Mirwaiz hailed the deceased for his unflinching and selfless services in Tral which include establishment of Dar-ul-Uloom and Dar-ul-Banaat.

The Majlis-e-Ulema, on behalf of all its members, expressed condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family of MoulanaTrali and prayed for his highest standards in Jannah.