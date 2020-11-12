MMU to set-up Halal food certification board

J&K Mutahida Majiles-e-Ulema (MMU) has decided to set-up J&K Halal food certification board, following a daylong seminar here.

“The participants unanimously emphasized the need for the certification. There was a consensus among all members that as mechanical slaughter house cutting and packing plants and food processing and manufacturing units are coming up across J&K, a halal certification board comprising of Islamic scholars needs to be formed,” said a statement.

“This is to ensure that Halal practices relating to slaughtering and food manufacture are followed and people are provided with Halal, hygienic and pure food. Besides, this will greatly help the local manufacturers in export of these items to Muslims countries and among Muslim populace in other countries,” the statement said. It said members of the meeting unanimously agreed and subsequently constituted “The Jammu & Kashmir Halal certification Board” under the patronage of MMU head and Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq.

The newly formed certification board will comprises Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi, Mufti Muhammad Yaqoob Baba Al Madni, Agha Syed Hussain Al Mosvi, Moulana Showkat Ahmad Keing and Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon, said the statement. The meeting decided that members will personally inspect the slaughterhouse plants and food processing and manufacturing outlets and will consequently issue Halal certificate to them after meeting the criteria.