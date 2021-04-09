Mock drill held to test flood preparedness

A mock drill on flood preparedness was conducted by NDRF in collaboration with SDRF, DDMA Srinagar and JKSEOC in River Jhelum near Zero Bridge here.

The mock drill was carried out as part of preparation to combat flood-like situation.

The drill was conducted in presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar, Syed Hanief Balkhi.

On the occasion, all stakeholders from the concerned departments participated in the smooth conduct of the drill.

Speaking on the occasion, Balkhi said that the aim of the exercise was to check disaster preparedness of all the departments and find the gaps in resources and communication system in the district besides spreading awareness among the stakeholders and the general public regarding their role.

He said that such mock exercises were very important as it helped in proper coordination, decision-making, prompt response, and other life safety aspects at the time of any incident.

During the event, both the response forces, NDRF and SDRF presented various rescue and response techniques utilised to save lives during flood-like situation including rescue of drowned persons due to boat capsize, river crossing rope rescue, use of improvised floating aids, and deep diving to find the dead.