Kashmir, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 20, 2021, 1:06 AM

Moderate intensity earthquake in parts of J&K

Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 20, 2021, 1:06 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude shook parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night but there were no reports of any damage due to the moderate intensity tremor, officials said.

The earthquake, which had its epicentre in Jammu and Kashmir at a depth of five kilometres, occurred at 9.13 pm,the officials said.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Non-availability of essentials creating crisis-like situation in Kashmir: NC

Mehbooba condoles demise of former minister Sardar Rafiq Hussain

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari greets people on Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary

Patiala Stabbing|J&K Students Association thanks Punjab CM, his advisor for intervention

They said the earthquake was felt more in north Kashmir areas where people rushed out of their homes in sub-zero temperatures. The officials said there were no reports of any damage due to the earthquake.

Related News