Modi, BJP trying to create good leaders for Kashmiris: Molvi Qasim

Molvi Suhaib Qasim of Jamait Ulmai Hind Wednesday asked the people to elect such candidates during the District Development Council (DDC) polls who would take care of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, he said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir are waiting for honest leaders to come out and lead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP are trying to make good leaders who will be amongst the people of J&K.” Qasim said while famous political personalities visited J&K for election campaign, BJP’s campaign by religious preachers was adding more passion to the campaign.

“Kashmir is safer with Kashmiris only,” Qasim said in the statement adding that this reality had come to the fore. “The regional mainstream parties for last 70 years only deceived people of JK. When they were in power they did nothing and are now begging for mercy.” He said that the political parties which people trusted over the years only bullied them.

“The dealers who quarreled for power for the last 70 years are struggling for survival these days,” Qasim said and asked people to invest in leadership, leaving the “dealers” aside.