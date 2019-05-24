Kashmir
Yogesh Sagotra
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 24, 2019, 2:35 PM

Modi cannot remove Article 370, 35A from Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot remove Article 35A and Article 370 from the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“No matter how powerful the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become after winning the Lok Sabha election he cannot remove Article 35A and Article 370 from the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” Dr Abdullah told reporters on his arrival in Jammu after his re-election from Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

National Conference has won all the three seats in Kashmir valley.

On Congress debacle, Dr Abdullah said, “Winning and losing are part of life. Rahul Gandhi after five years will make a comeback and I don’t think that people of Amethi will forget him.”

