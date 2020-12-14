Modi Govt committed to J&K's all-round development: Zafar Islam

Member of Parliament and Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesman Zafar Islam Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was committed to all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing public gatherings at Hakarmualla in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the RajyaSabha member Zafar said, “The wave of change has been witnessed across the country and people have realised that the future and welfare of the young generation lies in strengthening BJP and contributing in nation building under Prime Minister Modi.” He said BJP was contesting the District Development Council (DDC) polls only for the development of J&K while the regional parties here were busy “manipulating” the common masses.

“People yesterday voted for development and all the leaders of Gupkar Alliance have a negative attitude towards development while they are found involved in big scams like Roshni,” Zafar said. “BJP has a clear agenda of development and prosperity. We are not looters and have not deceived people like the regional parties.” Former MLC and senior BJP leader Charanjeet Singh Khalsa said that the time of dynastic politics and dynastic rule had ended in J&K and that the region would feel the difference soon.

“The people of Kashmir will see a visible change in the coming years and the party will reach every corner of J&K,” he said.