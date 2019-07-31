Modi govt will take necessary steps for benefit of Jammu and Kashmir: Ram Madhav on Article 35A

Evading a direct response to a question on whether the Centre had any plans to revoke the constitutional provisions giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said on Wednesday the Narendra Modi government would take necessary steps for the benefit of the state at an appropriate time.

“The BJP’s stand on it (repeal of Article 35A of the Constitution) is very clear but it is not the party which is going to decide (on the matter). The decision will be taken by the prime minister and his government, but I can assure you that whatever decision they will take, will be in the interest of the state,” Madhav told reporters here.

He said the state’s political parties were creating an atmosphere of fear in Kashmir by linking the movement of central armed paramilitary forces with other issues to save their political turf.

“Leaders of local regional parties are creating fear psychosis for their political interests. Moving forces in and out of Kashmir as per the requirement of the security grid is an ongoing process. Extra forces are brought in for Amarnath Yatra or elections, like there is going to be block level elections for panchayat. But linking the movement of forces with other issues is being done for personal interests,” he said.

Article 35A of the Constitution gives powers to the state to define the state’s permanent residents.