Mohura village sans drinking water for week

The residents of village Mohura in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has been without drinking water since over a week.

The locals while lashing out at the officials of PHE department said that despite appraising the officials about drinking water crisis in the area, they do not pay any attention to their grievances.

“We are without tap water from last more than a week. The authorities don’t pay attention to our hardships,” said Ghulam Rasool, resident of Mohura Village.

The angry residents urged Baramulla district administration to ensure restoration of tap water to the area. “The Baramulla district administration is requested to look in to the matter. if restoration of drinking water is delayed then they should supply drinking water through water tankers,” said Muhammad shafi, a local resident.