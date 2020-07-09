Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: July 9, 2020, 11:32 PM

Mohura village sans drinking water for week

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: July 9, 2020, 11:32 PM

The residents of village Mohura in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has been without drinking water since over a week.

The locals while lashing out at the officials of PHE department said that despite appraising the officials about drinking water crisis in the area, they do not pay any attention to their grievances.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Jailed Hurriyat leader's wife passes away

Representational Pic

People being subjected to unprecedented sufferings: NC

Omar interacts with NC's Kargil unit via video conference

34 COVID19 patients discharged from JLNM hospital

“We are without tap water from last more than a week. The authorities don’t pay attention to our hardships,” said Ghulam Rasool, resident of Mohura Village.

The angry residents urged Baramulla district administration to ensure restoration of tap water to the area. “The Baramulla district administration is requested to look in to the matter. if restoration of drinking water is delayed then they should supply drinking water through water tankers,” said Muhammad shafi, a local resident.

Related News