Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President Ghulam Nabi Monga Tuesday condoled the demise of wife of late Peer Husamuddin, who was the mother of noted radiologist Dr Sajad Peerzada and aunt of senior Congress leader Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed.

In a statement issued here, Monga while expressing sorrow over her demise prayed for granting forbearance to the bereaved family and eternal peace to the departed soul.