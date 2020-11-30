Monga deplores worsening power situation

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President and former MLC G N Monga Monday said with winter setting and minimum temperature plunging to freezing level, frequent power cuts had compounded the problems of the common man.

“The frequent power cuts, even in those areas which have metered connections and were assured round-the-clock supply in the past, are causing problems for the residents as night temperatures have already slipped to sub-zero levels. Within days of Durbar Move offices shifting to Jammu, the Valley plunged into darkness,” he said in a statement issued to here.

The Congress leader said when posh areas of Srinagar city are facing the worst power cuts in this harsh winter, one could imagine the situation in rural areas.

“Power cuts have also left Kashmir’s COVID19 patients gasping. The administration has miserably failed on every concealable scale to provide basic amenities to the people,” Monga said.

He said the travel along the 270-km Srinagar-Jammu highway had increasingly become a nightmarish experience for the people.