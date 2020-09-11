Monga favors united fight for restoration of J&K's special status

Congress Vice President GN Monga Thursday urged all political parties of Kashmir to put a united fight for restoration of J&K’s special status.

In a statement, he said the decision of BJP government to abrogate provisions of Article 370 last August was “unconstitutional, illegal and unilateral.”

“The Centre’s move was violative of the Constitution as orders were passed in disregard of consent of people of J&K,” Monga said. He said time has come for political parties to get united and fight for restoration of the special status of J&K.

Referring to constitutional provisions, he said law made by Parliament for a state which is under President’s rule was reversible if the elected government later finds it to be bad and it can be repealed by subsequent law. Monga said all the mainstream political parties in J&K faced the brunt of violence during the last three decades.