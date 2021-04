The holy month of Ramadhan will begin tomorrow in Jammu and Kashmir as the moon has been sighted, announced J&K Grand Mufti on Tuesday evening.

He said that moon sightings have been reported from Batote and other places.

“The moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadhan has been sighted. The holy month will begin from April 14, Wednesday,” Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam told Greater Kashmir.

“We have received ample testimonies,” he said, adding the first Taraweh will be offered on April 13.