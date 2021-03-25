More Indo-Pak initiatives needed for lasting peace: Tarigami

Welcoming the latest thaw in India-Pakistan relations, CPI(M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Thursday said that more initiatives were needed to normalise the relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours to ensure lasting peace in the region.

A statement of CPI(M) issued here quoted Tarigami as saying that there were already signs of a thaw in India-Pakistan relations as the two governments had agreed to cooperate on healthcare under the aegis of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, and of reviving negotiations on religious pilgrimages after signing ceasefire agreement in February.

He said that these moves may together set the stage for bolder measures towards a lasting peace.

“However, as the past experiences show, even sustained initiatives by Indian and Pakistani leaders have foundered on relatively lower levels of hostility, because openly-expressed distrust kept the field open for spoilers to step in. What is needed now is the peace process should not be allowed to go on the back burner because of isolated incidents of violence,” Tarigami said.