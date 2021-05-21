Kashmir
GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 12:43 AM

More than 8000 Covid patients recover, 2850 lpm oxygen capacity in district: DC Anantnag

Dr Piyush Singla DC Anantnag
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla today said that the current Covid recovery rate of the district is about 65 percent and 8081 patients have recovered so far.

The DC said this while briefing about the situation arising from the 2nd wave of Covid Pandemic besides the measures being taken to combat it.

Regarding the oxygen availability, the DC informed that 2350 lpm and 500 lpm capacity oxygen plants are running smoothly and catering to the medical oxygen needs at Covid Hospitals, GMC Anantnag and Trauma Hospital Bijbehara respectively. He added the oxygen capacity is being augmented besides working of the plants, oxygen purity and requirement of the patients is properly monitored by oxygen audit committees.

Singla said the district is focussing on aggressive contact tracing and sampling especially in containment zones adding 14 contacts are tested per index case.

The DC said the administration is strengthening Community Triaging and referral system in rural areas with establishment of 5 bedded Covid Care Centres in each Panchayat which will have proper linkage with formal health centres.

Singla said the administration has enhanced medical infrastructure and is committed to provide quality healthcare to the covid patients adding that the people should not pay any heed to the rumours.

The DC also appealed to the public not to lower the guard and to stick to Covid Appropriate Behaviour besides avoiding the gatherings for containing the spread of infections.

Singla thanked the people for cooperating with the administration  and solicited further support to contain the pandemic effectively.

