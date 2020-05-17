Morphed photographs case | Court rejects bail of B'la man, cites gravity of offence

A local court here rejected the bail plea of a person accused of uploading morphed photographs of a woman on social media.

While dismissing the bail application, sub judge Baramulla, Parveen Pandoh, after hearing counsel of the accused, said given gravity of the offence committed, the accused was not entitled to bail at this stage.

The accused had challenged (FIR No 2010) of 2018 under section 67 of the IT Act and field the application for grant of bail on the grounds that he was “innocent”, has no criminal background and has never indulged in any criminal activity directly or indirectly.

His counsel argued that the police have registered a “false and fictitious” case against the accused.

The prosecution, however, opposed the bail, arguing that the accused was charged with non-baliable offence under section 67 of the IT Act and the material evidence collected by the police during the investigation prima facie indicated that the accused was guilty of committing the crime.

The complainant has submitted that she lost her mobile phone on 28 December 2018 and then received a call from the accused who claimed he had found her phone.

“He then started blackmailing her through obtaining photographs from her phone and uploading them on social media after editing them in a salacious manner,” reads the petition.