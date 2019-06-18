Morsi was a noble Islamic leader: Sehrai

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai today expressed deep shock over the death of Muhammad Morsi, the first democratically elected Egyptian president, describing him a martyr.

“Morsi’s death is undoubtedly an international conspiracy as he died due to lack of medical treatment in prison. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi should be held responsible for Morsi’s death,” Sehrai, in a statement today, said.

He said, “The democratically elected government of Muhammad Morsi was an eyesore for the anti-Islamic lobbies and their stooges were scared of revolution.”

“DrMorsi was elected as Egyptian president in 2012 with a massive mandate. Since then many western powers and many leaders of Islamic countries started hatching conspiracies and engineered rebellion against him. Finally, his government was toppled in 2013. Those who claimed to be the champions of democracy and its votaries themselves brazenly vandalized people’s mandate with brute force,” Sehrai said.

“DrMorsi was always a great advocate and votary of justice and development and noble Islamic leader of the present era,” he added.