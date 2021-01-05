Most areas in North Kashmir without electricity, water, road connectivity

The normal life was severely affected due to uninterrupted snowfall in north Kashmir on Tuesday. The snowfall left most parts of the Baramulla district without electricity while traffic movement too was affected. Most parts of the Baramulla district remained disconnected with the district headquarter. In most of the adjacent villages of Baramulla town, the snow clearing machines had not been pressed into service, with the result the hardships of the locals multiplied.

In Uri, the upper reaches received heavy snowfall with the result villages remained disconnected with the Uri town. The locals said that the snow clearing machines did not reach their areas.

The road connectivity between Rafiabad and Baramulla town too remained severely affected following the heavy snowfall on Tuesday. The locals said that following the heavy snowfall, the transporters could not resume their service as the roads were slippery. The snowfall also caused disruption in electricity while drinking water supply too remained affected.

“The upper reaches including Shutloo, Hamam Markoot, Kamar, Shalkote, Panzla, Braman, Chatoosa, Kangrusa and several other villages have received more than a feet snowfall. However, the authorities’ failure to clear the roads has multiplied the problems of locals here,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Shutloo.

The residents of scores of villages located in the upper reaches of the Baramulla town urged the authorities to press snow clearing machines into service following heavy snowfall in the area.

The residents of Kandi Baramulla which include Chandoosa, Laridora, Sultanpora, Wahdina, Kakowthal, Khodpora, Kachwamuqam and several other villages said that the area is left without electricity.

They said not a single snow clearing machine reached their area with the result the area is completely disconnected from the Baramulla district headquarter. “We are without electricity and are disconnected with the Baramulla town as roads have not been cleared. We urge authorities to take speedy steps to clear the roads,” said Hilal Ahmad of Sultanpora Kandi.

Kupwara:

With widespread snowfall across the district, the majority of areas remained cutoff from district headquarters throwing normal life out of gear.

Snowfall led to the closure of Kupwara-Karnah, Keran, Machil, Budnamal, Jumgund and other roads leading to upper reaches of this north Kashmir’s district.

A senior official said that due to the accumulation of 1.5 ft snow at Sadna Top Karnah, 1ft at Farkin Top Keran and 1.5ft at Z Gali Machil traffic movement was suspended on these roads as a precautionary measure so that any untoward incident may not occur.

The business establishments and transport remained by and large off the roads with minimum movement of general public and less percentage of government employees in offices.

The snowfall also caused widespread power and drinking water disruption giving tough time to the common masses.

Although electricity was restored in the main towns of the district but power remained cut off in most of the villages of Kralpora, Lolab, Ramhall, Kandi, Magam Nar, Rajwar, Qaziabad and Pohruchakla.

People in these areas also alleged that authorities failed to clear roads from snow with the result they faced severe inconvenience.

People from Sarmarg Handwara said that whenever there is snowfall, their area remains cutoff from Handwara for days together.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Gard, had a review meeting with the officials to take stock of the situation after the widespread snowfall in the district.

Bandipora:

Bandipora district witnessed moderate snowfall on Tuesday with intermittent spells continuing throughout the day, affecting power supply and traffic movement.

In the low-lying areas around 2-3 inches of snowfall was recorded while the higher reaches witnessed more snow.

Apart from affecting traffic movement, the snowfall affected the power supply too with erratic power cuts irking the consumers throughout the day even in town areas.

The administration which has established control rooms across the subdivisions of the districts said that the snow clearance operations were initiated from early in the morning.

The officials said 27 feeders were restored while efforts were on to restore the remaining 16 feeders.

Several commuters said that they had to return home due to slippery conditions of the roads as the snowfall continued.

A source said that the ambulances at DH Bandipora could not operate given the road condition of Sumbal-Bandipora road as the hospital lacks special vehicles meant to operate in snow.