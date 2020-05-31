Most of 10,000 posts will go to non-locals: Monga

Stating that new Domicile law has opened jobs in government sector for outsiders, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President GN Monga Sunday said majority of over 10,000 vacancies that the J&K administration has identified for fast track recruitment were “expected” to be taken by non-locals.

In a statement, Monga termed the new domicile rule hollow in terms of the protection of the rights of people of J&K.

“The only aim of the government to go for fast track recruitment at this stage is to ensure maximum of these jobs go to outsiders. The new domicile order is a cosmetic exercise aimed to hoodwink people of J&K,” Monga said.

He said at a time when J&K and the country was battling COVID19 pandemic, the government was deliberately issuing such orders.

“It is deeply perturbing that BJP government is playing mind games with the perturbed people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Monga said.

Monga ridiculed the government’s decision to give daily wagers, contractual labourers and others working in various departments will “some weightage” in the new recruitment policy.

“These poor people have been serving selflessly for years together and several times the previous governments had promised them of regularization. Now instead they are being told to reapply fresh and what will happen if they don’t qualify the exam?” he said.

“It is sure that most of them will not figure in the new recruitment drive and then they will be shown door despite giving best years of their lives to the government. It is huge injustice with them. These daily wagers and casual workers are the lone bread winners of their families,” said Monga. “Instead of disengaging them and snatching their livelihood, which is a wrong decision by the administration, these workers should be regularized.”