Mostly dry weather till Wednesday: MeT

The Meteorological department has predicted mostly dry weather till Wednesday and another wet spell from April 14 evening.

Director Meteorological Department Kashmir, Sonam Lotus said that after the spell of rain on Sunday, the weather will remain “mostly dry” till Wednesday evening.

“No forecast of any severe weather till 14th April. Expect another spell of light to moderate rain, thunderstorm, and snowfall over higher reaches during 14 night till 15 April,” Lotus said. As per the official, popular ski resort Gulmarg received 7 mm fresh rainfall till 5.30 pm on Sunday. Srinagar and Pahalgam received 5 mm of rainfall each. The minimum temperatures dropped across Kashmir as summer capital Srinagar on Saturday night recorded 6.4 degrees Celsius. However, ski-resort Gulmarg recorded 0.1 degrees while Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded 0.9 degrees on Saturday night, MeT data said.