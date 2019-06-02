Mother-daughter duo injured in Uri gas cylinder blast succumb at SKIMS

A mother-daughter duo injured in a gas cylinder blast in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on 27 May succumbed at SKIMS today.

Reports said that Parveena Akther (35) and her daughter Shaishta Bano (14) succumbed at SKIMS Soura early Sunday after being hospitalised for five days.

Seven family members, including the mother and her six children, were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded inside a residential house of Mohammad Shafi Chalkoo son of Abdul Dullah Chalkoo of Laghama Uri on 27 May.

The injured were taken to nearby hospital where from two of them were referred to Srinagar hospital for special treatment, reported news agency GNS.