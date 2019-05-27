Mother, six children injured in gas cylinder blast in Uri

A woman and her six children sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast in Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

Reports said that seven members of a family were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded inside the residential house of Mohammad Shafi Chalkoo son of Abdul Dullah Chalkoo of Laghama area of Uri on Monday.

Reports said all the injured were rushed to sub district hospital Uri for treatment.

A doctor at Uri hospital told news agency GNS that they have received seven injured including mother and her five daughters and a son. All of them are undergoing treatment in the health facility, he said.

The doctor identified the injured as Parveena Akther (35), Saima Bano (18), Sabeena Bano (16), Shaista Bano (14), Nazia Bano (13), Ulfat Bano (10) and Ubaid Chalkoo (5).

A fire service official told GNS after getting information about the incident, a team was rushed to the spot to douse off the flames.

A police officer also confirmed the incident to GNS and said a case in this regard has been registered and further investigation initiated.