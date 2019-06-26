Kashmir
Motorcycle thief arrested in Bandipora: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a motorcycle thief in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A police spokesman identified the alleged thief as Tariq Ahmad Najar son of Muhammad Yousuf Najar of Sumlar area of Bandipora district.

“Police received a written complaint from Irfan Ahmad Najar son of Abdul Ahad Najar of Bankoot area of Bandipora wherein he stated that some unknown thieves have stolen his Apachee bike bearing Registration No.JK15-0238 which he had parked near his house,” said the spokesman.

He said that during the investigation, the stolen bike was recovered from the accused Tariq Ahmad Najar of Sumlar, Bandipora. He said a case FIR No 23/19 under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was initiated.

