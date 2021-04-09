Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 2:40 PM

Motorcyclist critically injured in road mishap in south Kashmir's Bijbehara 

The officials said that the injured was rushed to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara, where doctors referred him to a Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 2:40 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A youth was critically injured in a road accident in Tulkhan area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, reports said.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that 25-year-old Jamid Hussain Dar son of Abdul Rehman Dar, resident of Aishmuji Kulgam was riding his motorcycle bearing registration number JK14E-4172 when an unknown vehicle hit him near Tulkhan area injuring him seriously.

Trending News
Late last night the police said the militants, believed to be two in number, had taken shelter in a mosque on 8th April in south Kashmir's Shopian. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]

Shopian encounter: Two more militants killed, toll five

File/ GK

AGuH chief Imtiyaz Shah among two militants killed in Tral encounter: Police

Burglars loot eight shops in central Kashmir's Kangan

The officials said that the injured was rushed to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara, where doctors referred him to a Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.

Tagged in , ,
Related News