Motorcyclist critically injured in road mishap in south Kashmir's Bijbehara 

A youth was critically injured in a road accident in Tulkhan area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, reports said.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that 25-year-old Jamid Hussain Dar son of Abdul Rehman Dar, resident of Aishmuji Kulgam was riding his motorcycle bearing registration number JK14E-4172 when an unknown vehicle hit him near Tulkhan area injuring him seriously.

The officials said that the injured was rushed to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara, where doctors referred him to a Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.