Kashmir, Today's Paper
Motorcyclist dies in B'la road accident, 2 injured

Representational Pic
A motorcyclist was killed while two others were injured during a road accident at Delina area here on Friday, a police official said.

The deceased has been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Ganaie of Kanipora, Sumbal while the injured persons had been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Dar and his daughter Aliya Riyaz.

An official said the incident took place when a motorcycle bearing (Registration No JK05B 3109), on way to Baramulla, was hit by a fast moving tipper at Delina. The trio was shifted to District hospital where Ganaie succumbed to the injuries.

The official said the tipper driver fled from the spot. “Police have launched manhunt to arrest him,” he said.

