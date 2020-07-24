Motorcyclist dies in Budgam road accident

A 26-year-old motorcyclist has died in a road accident in Chumbura area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, police said on Friday.

An official said Manzoor Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Muhammad Wani of Bugroo village of Khansahib area was grievously injured after his motorcycle collided with a car.

Wani was immediately rushed to Primary Health Centre Kremshore where from he was referred to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital for advanced treatment. However, he succumbed on the way to the SMHS hospital.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and registered a case (FIR No 138/2020) U/S 279337 IPC.