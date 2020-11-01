Motorcyclist killed in highway accident

A motorcyclist was killed while five persons were injured in an accident on the Srinagar-Jammu highway near Nambalibal Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday evening.

Official sources said that at around 6:05 pm, an accident occurred involving a truck (JK03-9912), a Celerio vehicle (JK10B-1570) driven by one Issa Ali of Nobra Ladakh, and a motorcycle (JK03C-8929), resulting in on-the-spot death of the person riding the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was identified as Tajamul Majeed Teng, son of Abdul Majeed of Bijbehara, Anantnag.

The official sources said Issa Ali, his wife Mehroo Nisa, and their two daughters – Azra Fatima and Shugufta Fatima – were all shifted to SMHS hospital here.

“After the completion of medico-legal formalities, the body of the motorcyclist was handed over to his family,” they said. The official sources said that an Alto vehicle (JK03J-0189) was also partially damaged in this accident.