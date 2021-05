A motorcyclist and a pillion rider were killed in a fatal accident here in Mir Bazar area along the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Anantnag district on Friday.

An official said that an unknown vehicle hit a bike Friday evening near Ganjipora Bridge resulting in on-the-spot death of the duo riding on the bike.

The deceased duo was identified as Shahid Ahmad Mala and Majid Rashid Kanai of BogundDooru.