Moulana Noor Ahmad Trali passes away

Thousands of people Friday attended the funeral prayers of renowned Islamic scholar and teacher Moulana Noor Ahmad Trali at Tral Pulwama.

A resident of Tral town of Pulwama district, he breathed his last at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar late Thursday evening after a brief illness.

The Islamic scholar was Chairman of Dar-ul-Uloom Noor-ul-Islam. He was a teacher and a scholar who worked for religious harmony and unity among different sects in the society. A founding member and chairman of Madras-e-Taileem-ul-Islam, a prominent center of education in the area, he had also started a boarding school for girls ‘The Banaat’.

Coming to know about his death, thousands of people from different areas of Kashmir gathered near his Dar-ul-Uloom in Tral on Friday. The Sikh community members too joined his funeral procession.

The Nimaz-e-Janazah of the scholar was held at Dar-ul-UloomTral at 11:30 and thousands of people participated in the prayers. Moulana Rahmatullah Qasmi of Dar-ul-Aloom Bandipora led the funeral prayers while many noted Islamic preachers and scholars were seen in the funeral procession.

Moulana Noor Ahmad Trali was son of Maulana Nooruddin Trali, also a noted religious scholar.

Various religious bodies and educational organisations termed his death a huge loss for Kashmir as well as Muslim Ummah and in their condolence messages said that he always worked to spread the teachings of Islam and started many education centers which had become assets now.

Various religious, social and political organisations including Anjuman-e-Auqaf Islamia, Traders Federation, Rajab Haamid Memorial Adab, Civil Society Tral, Citizens Council Tral and many religious organisations condoled over the demise of Maulana Noor Ahmad Trali and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.