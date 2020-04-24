Move beyond hollow claims on press freedom: KWJA

Kashmir Working Journalists Association (KWJA) on Friday noted with dismay that despite pleas for an enabling environment for media, J&K Police have not withdrawn the latest cases against three journalists in Kashmir.

“We strongly condemn and protest the continued harassment of journalists in Kashmir at the hands of police and reiterate our demand that cases against journalists Gowhar Geelani, Masrat Zehra and Peerzada Ashiq should be withdrawn immediately,” said KWJA, in a statement.

It said KWJA was also surprised at “claims of respect for press freedom from some officials when a systemic repression of media houses and arm twisting of journalists has by now been entrenched as a governance policy to curtail larger freedoms and rights of people.”

The statement said it was ironical that such claims were made in the same statement that “disdainfully referred to a well worked on news report as “fake news” and bragged about making some journalists apologize inside a police station.”

The statement said the pattern of summoning journalists to police stations, seeking explanations about their professional work and intimidating them with the FIRs was going on since August last year.

“For a vibrant press to flourish in a society authorities have to move beyond hollow claims of respect for press freedom and work towards a conducive environment where a journalist can report the facts on ground and/or express his opinion on social media without fear of a police summon,” said the statement.