MP Fayaz Mir bereaved; Mehbooba, Altaf, Sajad express condolences

Various political parties Monday expressed grief and shock over the death of Muhammad Sabir Mir, the father of Rajya Sabha member Fayaz Ahmad Mir.

He passed away Monday morning after a brief spell of illness.

In a statement issued here, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti expressed condolences with the family over the demise.

She described the deceased as a noble soul renowned in the area for his philanthropic work.

Mehbooba prayed for everlasting peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family.

Other PDP leaders who expressed solidarity with the family and shared grief include senior party leaders Abdul Rehman Veeri, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Sartaj Madni, Naeem Akhtar, Peerzada Mansoor, Nizamuddin Bhat, Abdul Haq Khan, Mehboob Beigh, Zahoor Ahmed Mir, Khurshed Alam, Muhammad Yousuf Bhat, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, Suhail Bukhari ,Tahir Syeed, Hameed Kohseen, Arif Laigroo and Rouf Bhat.

In a separate statement Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari also expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of father of Member of Parliament Fayaz Ahmad Mir.

Bukhari prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to his family to face this difficult time.

He described the deceased as a noble and pious soul, who lived a simple life.

“At this time of grief, I stand in solidarity with Fayaz Ahmad Mir, his relatives and friends and pray to almighty Allah to give strength to the bereaved to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

Peoples Conference Chairman and Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration spokesman Sajad Gani Lone also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the father of Fayaz Mir.

In his condolence message, Lone said, he was a noted social activist, and prayed for his highest place in Jannat.