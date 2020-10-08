MPAC approves two mining plans in Kupwara

The Mining Plan Approval Committee (MPAC) that met here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara Thursday approved 2 Mining Plans for Minor Mining Block.

These Minor Blocks are Block number 10 from Shart Muqam Bridge to Cheki Drugmulla and Block number 18 from Trehgam Bridge to Hayan Downstream (Nallah Kehmil).

The meeting also discussed other issues to further improve the progress of the Geology and Mining Department.

The detail of remittance towards the Red Cross Fund by the successful bidders and other defaulters was also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting also decided to increase Short Term Permit fee from Rs 200 to Rs 1000 and it was also decided that the remittance towards Red Cross Account should be increased to the extent of fine imposed on the defaulters. This is done to discourage the illegal mining from the district.