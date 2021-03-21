MPs present 'Real Hero Award' to officials, COVID warriors, media persons

Members of Parliament led by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leader Chirag Paswan here Sunday felicitated people from different segments of the society having exceptional services in respective fields.

The event was organised at SKICC by ‘South Asia Peace Movement’ in which officials from civil and Police administration, COVID-19 warriors, health practitioners, social activists and media persons were presented the ‘Real Hero Awards’.

SMC

In the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, Deputy Mayor Parvaiz Qadri, SMC Secretary Sofi Akbar and SMC Sanitation Supervisor Waseem Raja were presented the award.

Pic: Aman Farooq/Gk

ADMINISTRATION

In the civil administration, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed Hanief Balkhi was felicitated at the function.

POLICE

SSP Kathua Shailendra Mishra, SSP Haseeb Mughal, SP Cyber Police Station Tahir Ashraf, SP Ganderbal Firoz Yehya, DySP (Traffic Srinagar City) Aadil Mushtaq, DySP Shahjahan Choudhary and DySP Neeraj Kumar Padyar were the awardees in the Police department.

HEALTH

The awardees in the Health department included Director Finance SKIMS, Soura, Intakhab Ahmad Sheikh, HoD Chest Medicines SKIMS Bemina Dr Javaid Malik, Medical Officer CRPF Srinagar Dr Suneem Khan, Senior Medical Officer Dr Mir Mushtaq, HoD Chest Disease Hospital Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, Dr Salim Khan, Dr Tufail Anjum, Director SKICC Javaid Bakhshi and CMO Srinagar Bakshi Jahangir.

EDUCATION

In the field of education, Dean and HoD School of Law University of Kashmir (KU), Prof Muhammad Ayub Dar was felicitated with the award for his exceptional services.

As per the organisers, Prof Dar was the only person among 1200 nominations who made it in the category of education.

MEDIA

Among the awardees in the media category, Greater Kashmir Executive Editor Arif Shafi Wani and Senior Correspondent Mudasir Yaqoob were felicitated at the event.

Wani was felicitated for his exceptional contribution in the field of journalism while Yaqoob was lauded for writing extensively on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Assistant Editor Times of India Group Saleem Pandit, senior journalist Majid Hyderi, Executive Editor Gulistan News Ishfaq Gowhar, KNO Editor-in-Chief Nasir Azam Khan, KDC Chief Editor Haroon Nabi Lone, KNO Sub-Editor Owais Gul, ANN News Editor in Chief Javaid Bhat were also presented the ‘Real Hero Awards’.

SOCIO-POLITICAL ACTIVISTS

Among the socio-political activists, the awardees included Sanjay Saraf, Sajid Yousuf, Sahil Bashir Bhat, Rouf Ellahi and Nazir Yatto.

OTHERS

Abida War was awarded for women empowerment while Kumail Ansari was awarded in the entrepreneurs’ category.

The other awardees included Dr Kousar Bakshi and Dr Naseer Hakeem Shah; inspectors Khalid Salati, Sajad Assad, Sameer Lone, Azam Iqbal and Ghulam Muhammad; lawyer Fazal Amin; Bollywood actor Adil Khan; Hyderia Sports Club; Zahid Bashir Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Bhat, Sofi Arfat Rashid, Tariq Ahmad Ghani, Tanveer Hussain Pathan, Tariq Ahmad Shera, Javaid Khan Batla, Shahnawaz Rasool Dar, Parveen Azad, Aman Mir, Anita Chandpuri, Roomi Nazir, Ishfaq Gilkar, Ghulam Muhammad, Syed Akeel Hussain and Shaishta Nazir.

Chairman South Asia Peace Movement Tariq Bhat congratulated the awardees and said that all the awardees were selected by an independent jury.

“We thank all the Members of Parliament, civil and Police administration, social activists and other awardees, their families and friends who made this event auspicious with their presence here and made this event a great success. We will continue with such events,” he said.

Bhat said that in the coming months South Asia Peace Movement would invite more parliamentarians and other officials to Srinagar.

“We will request them to participate in seminars, debates, discussions and award ceremony events,” he said. “In this direction, we will announce our new programme soon and expect your cooperation, love and blessings,” he said.