MS SDH Bijbehara attached for issuing 'wrong' COVID19 certificate

The government on Friday attached Medical Superintendent Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Bijbehara, with the office of CMO Anantnag for issuing a “wrong” COVID19 negative certificate to an expecting mother.

Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) and Chief Medical Officer Anantnag had ordered separate inquiries into the matter following a news report published in Greater Kashmir.

A health official said the inquiry reports which have been submitted to the authorities, have indicted Medical Superintendent SDH Anantnag for “issuing a wrong test certificate of COVID19 to an expecting mother.”

“The reports have blamed him (the MS) for mismanaging the delivery of the woman and later discharging her despite she testing positive for the infection second time also,” he said. The MS was also the in-charge COVID19 care center at Emergency and Trauma hospital.

The attachment order issued by the DHSK reads: “In view of the report submitted by the inquiry committee, which was constituted by this office, Dr Showkat Hussain Parray I/C MS SDH Bijbehara is hereby attached with the office of CMO Anantnag with mediate effect till further orders.”

Dr Iqbal Bichoo I/C BMO Bijbehara has been asked to look after the work of MS, SDH in addition to his own duties till further orders.

The COVID19 woman from Shamsipora village of Mattan, Sumaira, in her last month of pregnancy, was admitted in Emergency and Trauma Care Hospital, Bijbehara, a designated COVID19 facility, on May 28.

On June, 7, she was shown negative for COVID19 in a medical certificate and shifted to the nearby SDH Bijbehara where she remained admitted in general ward.

On June 9, she delivered a child. Thereafter, she remained admitted in the ward for two more days.

In the meantime, it came to fore that the samples of the woman had been collected barely an hour before she was declared negative. Her second samples were tested positive for the infection.

However, the hospital authorities had discharged her on the basis of the medical certificate. She remained at home for some days and came in contact with many more people.

The health authorities took her sample for the third time which again came positive for the infection. She was later isolated.

An official said the medical certificate issued to Sumaira had actually the number of another recovered patient, Veena Kaur.