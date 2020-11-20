Muddasir Ali's demise widely condoled

People from all walks of life have condoled the demise of Senior Editor Greater Kashmir, Muddasir Ali, who passed away at his Chrar-e-Sharif residence early Friday.

LG Manoj Sinha:

“Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of young journalist Muddasir Ali. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends & colleagues.”

NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah:

Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah expressed profound grief and shock over the sudden demise of Muddasir Ali by terming it a great loss to the field of journalism in Kashmir.

“I’m stunned by the news of his passing away; he leaves behind a rich legacy in the field of Journalism. His death is a great loss to the press fraternity of Kashmir. I pray to Almighty to bestow highest echelons to the deceased in the Jannat and give fortitude to the bereaved to bear the irreparable loss. I share the grief of the bereaved family and friends of his, my thoughts and prayers are with them,” he said.

Advisor Baseer Khan:

“Mudasir was a bright, talented and hardworking journalist who discharged his professional duties with dedication.”

Rohit Kansal, Government spokesman:

“Deeply saddened to hear of the unfortunate and distressing news of the untimely demise of young journalist Mudassir Ali. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

IGP Kashmir:

“IGP Kashmir and all ranks of Kashmir Zone Police condole the unfortunate demise of young journalist Muddasir Ali. May God rest his soul in peace.”

DC Srinagar:

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said, “The untimely death of Ali who was a promising journalist has deeply saddened me and the entire district administration. The Srinagar administration offers its sincere prayers for peace to the departed soul and its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

Director Information:

Director Information and Public Relations, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar condoled sudden demise of Muddasir Ali.

A condolence meet was held in the office chambers of Director Information wherein deep sorrow and grief was expressed over the demise.

Dr Sehrish in her address said that his death is a great loss to the society as he played a leading role in highlighting the local public issues through his journalistic work.

Dr Sehrish also offered her deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

National Conference:

Party vice-president Omar Abdullah in his tweets said, “It was a terrible shock to hear of the untimely death of Mudassir Ali. He had a bright career as a journalist ahead of him & the fact that he died so young makes his passing even more difficult to comprehend. May Allah grant him Jannat & his family strength at the difficult time.”

“I’ve been interviewed by Mudassir a number of times & tried to dodge his tough questions at numerous press conferences. He was a tenacious reporter, always polite but never easy to fob off. He will be sorely missed.”

Party General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said that he was shocked to hear about his untimely passing away. “I’m not able to come to terms with the shocking news. A resolute and energetic journalist, he has gone too soon. I pray for peace to his soul and strength to his bereaved family members.”

Provincial President Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani prayed for peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to the bereaved family members in their hour of grief. “It’s a huge loss. We have lost a bright and energetic journalist, way too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, friends and associates,” he said.

Party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar while expressing grief over the demise of Mudasir Ali said, “It was deeply shocking to wake up to the news of my dear friend and an exemplary journalist Mudasir Ali passing away this morning. I have no words to express my grief. Gone too soon. He maintained objectivity and ethics in his reportage. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members, and associates of his. May Almighty bestow highest stations to his soul in Jannat.”

Among others, Party Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, senior leader and former Minister Abdul Rahim Rathar, Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi; Central Zone President Ali Muhammad Dar, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar, Additional Spokesperson Sara Hayat Shah; District President Budgam Abdul Ahad Dar have also condoled the demise of Mudasir Ali, expressed solidarity with the grief stricken-family and prayed for eternal repose to the deceased in Jannat.

Former advisor to CM J&K Omar Abdullah, Tanvir Sadiq said, “Mudasir Ali was not only an excellent journalist but more important than that, he was an amazing man, funny, kind & genuine. He will be missed. Allah Magfirat Kare! My condolences to his family & friends.”

People’s Democratic Party:

“Saddened to know of Mudasir Ali’s sudden demise. Have known him for years & he was a great person. Still find it hard to believe. May Allah give strength to his family to bear this loss,” wrote PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on her Twitter handle.

Youth President PDP Waheed Ur Rehman Parra wrote on Twitter, “Can’t believe that my friend Mudasir Ali, a sober and a thorough gentleman left for heavenly abode. Always cherish his opinions and articles he used to write for various news agencies. May Allah rest his soul in heaven. Condolences with the family.”

PDP youth leader Arif Laigaroo has expressed grief over passing away of Mudasir. He has prayed for departed soul.

Apni Party:

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari in a condolence message described Mudasir as a professional journalist who would never compromise on ethics of journalism.

“The deceased was a decent and thorough gentleman who would always keep a sweet smile on his face. Though young but he was an astute journalist who would come up with mind-boggling investigative stuff in his new stories highlighting the shortcomings in our governance system,” Bukhari said.

Congress:

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir today expressed profound grief over the passing away of Mudasir Ali and conveyed deepest condolences to bereaved family.

Mir said the passing of Mudasir Ali came as a great shock to him, he has no words to express his grief.

Former J&K minister Ruhullah Mehdi said, “My deepest condolence to Mudasir Ali’s family on his sudden and tragic demise. May Almighty rest his soul in paradise.”

People’s Conference:

“Just heard about the passing away of Mudasir Ali, a very talented journalist at the Greater Kashmir. Had sat with him so many times. Hard to believe he is no more. But that is life. My commiserations. May Allah grant him Jannat,” said Peoples Conference chief Sajjad Lone, who is also the spokesperson for Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

Haseeb Drabu:

Former minister Haseeb Drabu said, “Stunned and shocked to hear that Mudassir Ali, a brilliant young reporter @GreaterKashmir is no more. Always on the ball, looking for stories, passionate abt the power sector. Spoke to me last week. It is a personal loss, can’t even get myself to say RIP, Mudassir. Terrible times.”

M Y Tarigami:

Expressing deep shock and grief over the untimely death of Mudasir Ali, CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has termed the demise as an irreparable loss.

“Late Mudasir was a veteran journalist. The contribution made by him in the field of journalism will always be remembered,” Tarigami said. “In his death, we have lost a great asset and the vacuum left by his passing away in the media fraternity would be difficult to fill.”

Hakeem Yaseen:

Chairman People’s Democratic front PDF Hakeem Yaseen has expressed his profound grief and shock over the demise of Mudasir Ali.

In his condolence message, Hakeem Yaseen said that Mudasir Ali was a promising journalist par excellence , a noble and humble soul. He said his untimely demise was a great loss which has created a deep void in the field of journalism.

Siddharth Vradarajan:

“Mudasir was an outstanding journalist who reported for @thewire_in from J&K from 2016. Diligent, resourceful and meticulous in his work, his death last night of a heart attack is a huge loss for everyone he touched in his short life. Rest in peace, Dear Mudasir, rest in peace,” Siddharth Vradarajan said in a tweet.

MERC, KU:

Media Education Research Centre (MERC), University of Kashmir, in a statement said that the department remembers Mudasir as a sober, soft-spoken and brilliant student who earned accolades for his adherence to professional ethics and devotion towards the work.

“Mudasir carved a niche for himself in the field of journalism by the dint of his hard work and honesty, said the statement.

In a virtual condolence meeting held on Friday, the faculty members expressed deep sorrow on the sudden demise of the former student, it said.

Recalling his moments with Mudasir, senior faculty MERC, Nasir Mirza said: “Mudasir was ideal as a student and exemplary as a professional journalist.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Aaliya Ahmad, HoD, MERC said, “His sudden departure is a big and an irreparable loss.”

The participants prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul. Dr Syeda Afshana, Associate Professor, co-ordinated the virtual condolence meeting, said the statement.

KCSDS:

KCSDS has expressed our deepest sorrow and sense of bereavement at the passing away of Mudasir Ali and have termed him like a family member of KCSDS.

“He almost grew in our lap. I can’t forget the days he spend at our home filing stories of flood when communication lines especially internet was down almost everywhere,” Hameedah Nayeem of KCSDS said. “He and his brother Jehangir Ali would come every day to use broadband facility for over two weeks to inform the world about our situation.”

She said his passing away in the prime of his youth has devastated us all. “His journey as a journalist was very promising. Within no time he made a mark in reporting on socio economic issues with a rare commitment and dedication,” she said. “Our heartfelt condolences to Jehangir Ali and the GK family.”

Shakeel Qalander:

“Unbelievable and so shocking a news that dear Muddasir Ali has left us too early. I am privy to his journey of journalism since the day he joined GK and to his transition from a shy and humble guy into a talented, matured and confident journalist with exemplary command on the socio-economic issues. He had a passion to work with whistle blowers and social activists to highlight important stories. Mudasir Ali would undoubtedly have been one of the major forces in the Kashmir media if he’d lived more,” Shakeel Qalander

“My colleagues join me to pray for grant of forbearance to the bereaved family and friends to demonstrate reliance and contentment to the decree of Almighty Allah SWT in this hour of grief and devastation though it is terrible and hard to bear. We also pray for the eternal peace, elevation of status and placement in Janat ul Firdous of the deceased,” he said.

Trade Alliance:

Kashmir trade alliance president Ajaz Shahdhar condoled the death of Mudasir Ali. He termed him a pious Noble person and great human being.

PSAJK:

Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has expressed its condolences over the sudden demise of young and talented journalist Mudasir Ali of the Greater Kashmir.

The Association termed it a great loss for the entire journalistic fraternity. “He was an extremely brilliant and talented journalist who had a bright future ahead,” said G N Var, president PSAJK. “In his short career he made a mark for himself through his brilliant reportage. The news of his sudden death is extremely shocking. Our heart goes with his family, relatives and friends.”

EMPA:

J&K Electronic and Print Media Association (EMPA) has expressed its condolences over the sudden demise of Mudasir Ali.

The EMPA termed it a great loss for the entire journalistic fraternity.“Ali was an extremely brilliant and talented journalist who had a bright future ahead. He left us very early,” said EMPA president Tariq Bhat in a statement.

Bhat has said the sudden death of Ali is extremely shocking. “Our heart goes with his family, relatives and friends.”

Kashmir Editors Guild and Kashmir Press Club have also condoled the demise of Mudasir Ali.

Kargil Press Club:

The Press Club Kargil (Ladakh) have condoled the sudden demise of Mudasir Ali.

“The Press Club Kargil members expressed their deepest sympathies with the bereaved family and the Greater Kashmir and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant them strength and courage to bear this huge loss.”

President EJAC Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam has also condoled the sad demise of Mudasir Ali.

Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam on the behalf of EJAC has offered his deep condolences to the bereaved. He paid rich tributes to the deceased and termed him a talented journalist who had reached heights of success in a very young age.

RTI Movement:

Jammu Kashmir RTI Movement Chairman Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat has also offered deep condolence to Mudasir Ali’s family on his sad demise. “Mudassir Ali’s untimely death is a collective loss to the journalist fraternity of Kashmir, May Allah give his family courage to bear this shock.”

DAK

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Friday condoled the sudden demise of Mudasir Ali.

Paying rich tributes to the deceased, DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Calling the death as an irreparable loss, DAK President said his death is a great loss to the media fraternity and has resulted in an unbridgeable void in the field of journalism.

“With his demise, we have lost an accomplished journalist,” he said.

KNS:

Kashmir News Service on Friday condoled the sad demise of Senior Editor Greater Kashmir Mudasir Ali.

In a condoles message team KNS prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathies with his family and friends for the irreparable loss.

AAC:

Jammu & Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) has expressed deep grief over the sudden demise of a young and senior journalist Mudasir Ali

In a statement, the AAC hailed Mudasir Ali’s contribution to journalism and termed his demise as a big loss to the journalist fraternity.

AAC, in the statement, expressed condolences and solidarity on behalf of its incarcerated Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to the bereaved family of Mudasir Ali and also to the staff of Greater Kashmir.

KDIPR Employees Union:

The Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations (JKDIPR) Employees Union has expressed grief and sorrow over the sudden demise of Mudasir Ali.

At this hour of grief, the JKDIPR Employees Union has expressed its sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved family especially with the younger brother of Mudasir Ali, journalist Jahangir Ali.

In this connection, a condolence meeting was held under the Chairmanship of the Union President of JKDIPR Employees Union, Shabir Ahmad Bhat at Joint Director Information Office, Rambagh, Srinagar wherein deep sorrow and grief was expressed over the demise and the meeting also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

SKUAST-K Scientists:

SKUAST-K Scientists and Teachers Association (SSTA) condole the untimely and tragic death of Mudasir Ali.

In a message Spokesperson of the Association, Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Reshi said that he was knowing the deceased personally as a noble, soft spoken and a great human being. The association executives prayed for Jannat ul Firdous for the deceased Soul and patience to the bereaved family.

“This is a big loss to the fair, honest and bold journalism and is a personal loss to me as well” Dr Reshi said.