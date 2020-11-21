Kashmir, Today's Paper
Muddasir created niche for himself in journalism: NC

File Photo of Imran Nabi Dar

A delegation of National Conference (NC) led by party’s Central Zone President Ali Muhammad Dar and spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar visited the Charar-e-Sharief residence of Muddasir Ali and expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the grief-stricken family members.

Consoling Muddasir’s family members on their irreparable and inconsolable loss, the NC functionaries praised Muddasir for having created a niche for himself in the field of journalism in Kashmir and outside with his sheer hard work, integrity, passion, and objective writing and reportage.

The duo offered Fateha for the deceased on the occasion and prayed to the Almighty Allah to bestow highest echelons to the deceased in Jannat and grant fortitude and strength to the bereaved family, friends and associates of his in their hour of grief.

The duo expressed condolences with the bereaved family members on behalf of NC President Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leader Abdul Rahim Rather and the party’s rank and file.

