Mufti Nazir Ahmad delivers lecture to CUK students

Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi from Darul Aloom Rahimiyah Bandipora delivered an online lecture on ‘Pandemic and Islam’ to the students and scholars of Departments of Religious Studies and Politics and Governance on Sunday.

A statement of CUK issued here said that addressing the students and faculty members, Qasmi said the Covid-19 pandemic had thrown challenges on multiple fronts to the people across the world, especially in Kashmir, and the need of the hour was to work together and in tandem to defeat the dreaded infection.

“People, irrespective of their religion, caste, creed and sect and NGOs should provide succour to the impoverished class as their business and earnings have been badly hit due to the lockdowns,” he said.

Hailing the working of doctors and paramedics in combating the dreaded infection in the hospitals and other health centers, Qasmi asked the healthcare workers, especially the doctors to provide all types of requisite medical assistance to the Covid-19 patients admitted in the hospitals.

He also informed the participants about the ways and means to handle the bodies of Covid-19 victims for ensuring their dignified burials.

Qasmi underscored the need of following the teachings and Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) during these trying times, adding that Islam is not only a religion but a way of life.

Later, Qasmi answered questions of the students and staff.