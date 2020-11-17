Mufti Qutub-i-Alam Naqshbandi of Ganderbal passes away

Prominent Islamic scholar Mufti Qutub-i-Alam Naqshbandi of Ganderbal passed away on Tuesday.

Alam, 80, was ailing for quite some time, people close to his family said.

However, his condition deteriorated since Monday evening and was subsequently taken to SKIMS, Soura where he breathed his last on Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of people participated in his Nimaz-e-Jinaza after which his body was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Gutli Bagh in Ganderbal.

The 80-year-old scholar is survived by his wife, five daughters and a son.

Meanwhile, condolences over the scholar’s demise poured in from different sections of the society.

Termed it a great loss, senior National Conference leader and former minister, Mian Altaf Ahmad expressed grief over his demise.

Expressing sympathy with the bereaved family, he prayed to Allah for granting Jannat-ul-Firdous to the deceased.

Various religious organisations also expressed condolences over the demise of the religious scholar.