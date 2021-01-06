Mufti Sayeed's 5th Death Anniversary | Mufti stood for J&K's sustainable peace: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said the PDP founder and former chief minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed stood for sustainable peace of J&K.

A statement of PDP issued here quoted Mehbooba while paying tributes to the PDP founder on his fifth death anniversary as saying, “Everyday incidents in J&K serve as a reminder that issues can’t be brushed under the carpet and that the only viable road to sustainable peace in South Asia lies in dialogue and reconciliation as envisioned by Mufti Sahab.”

The statement said that Mehbooba while calling for resumption of the “now reversed” peace process, underlined that Sayeed’s vision of a roadmap for permanent peace was founded on the idea of respect to and engaging with varied shades of opinion.

“Mufti Sahab’s tenure as the chief minister saw this roadmap evolve and for the first time bring to the fore the idea of national consensus on a reconciliatory approach to resolving issues for bringing peace to South Asian region. The dividends of this approach manifested in opening of cross-LoC routes, ceasefire along LoC, relief to and rehabilitation of the victims of violence, upholding of human rights and thinning of footprints of the forces personnel from the civilian areas,” she said in the statement. “As we pass through difficult times, this approach of Mufti Sahab remains the only way forward to achieve permanent peace in the region by getting all stakeholders together for achieving this otherwise elusive goal and get people rid of their miseries.”

The statement said PDP leaders paid glowing tributes to its founder and on his fifth death anniversary and described Sayeed as a far-sighted political leader and an astute administrator who remained focused on evolving and executing a practical roadmap for sustainable peace with dignity in J&K as well as securing development for its people.

