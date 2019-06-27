Kashmir
Mughal road accident: Governor express grief over loss of lives, announces ex-gratia

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Shopian district.

In a condolence message, Governor has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

Governor has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Governor directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured in the accident and wished speedy recovery to them.

Eleven persons, including nine girls, were killed and five others injured in an accident near Peer Ki Gali on the historic Mughal road today.

