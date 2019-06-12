Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 12, 2019, 10:04 AM

Mughal road closed after rains trigger landslides

It said that besides landslides, trees have also been uprooted due to winds overnight at several places along the road.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 12, 2019, 10:04 AM

Authorities on Wednesday closed the historic Mughal road for vehicular traffic after incessant rains triggered landslides.

Landslides have occurred at Mansar Mohre, Poshana and Chattapani, leading to the closure of the road, reported local news gathering agency GNS.

Trending News
Militants escape after brief shootout in Shopian village, forces intensify searches

Shopian Gun Battle|2 militants killed: Police

Gunfight on in Sopore

Kathua case: Chief investigator regrets Vishal's release on benefit of doubt

Prosecution's failure to verify Vishal's alibi led to his acquittal: Court

It said that besides landslides, trees have also been uprooted due to winds overnight at several places along the road.

District Traffic Incharge Poonch Niyaz Ahmad said that landslides occurred at three places on the road. “Men and machinery is being pressed into service to clear the road and it might take around five hours. Till then, the traffic shall remain halted,” he said.

Tagged in ,
Related News