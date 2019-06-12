Mughal road closed after rains trigger landslides

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

Authorities on Wednesday closed the historic Mughal road for vehicular traffic after incessant rains triggered landslides.

Landslides have occurred at Mansar Mohre, Poshana and Chattapani, leading to the closure of the road, reported local news gathering agency GNS.

It said that besides landslides, trees have also been uprooted due to winds overnight at several places along the road.

District Traffic Incharge Poonch Niyaz Ahmad said that landslides occurred at three places on the road. “Men and machinery is being pressed into service to clear the road and it might take around five hours. Till then, the traffic shall remain halted,” he said.