Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 9:37 PM

Mughal Road to reopen tomorrow to facilitate COVID-19 patients' referral from Poonch, Rajouri to Srinagar

DCs and Div Coms asker to put in place necessary arrangements.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 9:37 PM
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to open the Mughal Road from Thursday to facilitate the movement of COVID-19 patients hailing from Poonch and Rajouri districts referred for medical treatment to Srinagar in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha made the announcement on his official Twitter handle this evening.

Trending News
A health worker prepares a COVID-19 test sample on the outskirts of Srinagar, May 9, 2021. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]

62 COVID-19 deaths, 3,969 cases in J&K in 24 hours

Representational Image

J&K Panchayats to have 5-bedded COVID Care Centres

Men work inside an oxygen plant in a hospital in Jammu on Monday, 17 Monday 2021. [Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir]

40 oxygen cylinders go missing from SDH Kupwara; three staffers suspended, probe ordered

The LG directed DCs and Divisional Commissioners in Kashmir and Jammu to put in place the necessary arrangements for reopening the road. 

“Keeping in view COVID pandemic & need for patients to get best possible treatment, Mughal road be also opened from tomorrow for those referred for medical treatment to Srinagar from Poonch & Rajouri districts. The DCs & DivComs will put a system in place to enable this to happen, ” the LG’s office tweeted.

Tagged in , , , , , , , ,
Related News