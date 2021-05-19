Mughal Road to reopen tomorrow to facilitate COVID-19 patients' referral from Poonch, Rajouri to Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to open the Mughal Road from Thursday to facilitate the movement of COVID-19 patients hailing from Poonch and Rajouri districts referred for medical treatment to Srinagar in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha made the announcement on his official Twitter handle this evening.

The LG directed DCs and Divisional Commissioners in Kashmir and Jammu to put in place the necessary arrangements for reopening the road.

“Keeping in view COVID pandemic & need for patients to get best possible treatment, Mughal road be also opened from tomorrow for those referred for medical treatment to Srinagar from Poonch & Rajouri districts. The DCs & DivComs will put a system in place to enable this to happen, ” the LG’s office tweeted.