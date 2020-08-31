Mukherjee contributed immensely for India's polity: Advisor Sharma

Advisor to Lt Governor, K.K Sharma has conveyed condolences on demise of former President and Bharat Ratna, Pranab Mukherjee.

Advisor Sharma while elaborating on contributions of the departed said that he has contributed immensely for polity of India, which would go down the annals of history as significant and would be remembered for times to come.

The Advisor said that besides being a Statesman par excellence he was a wonderful human being and an Administrator who created benchmarks with his inspirational work. His demise is a huge loss to the nation, he maintained.

The Advisor extended condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.