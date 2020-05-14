Muscular approach bound to fail in Kashmir: PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday termed killing of a Budgam youth by CRPF as “deeply excruciating and totally reprehensible”, stating the firsthand account narrated by the victim’s uncle has turned CRPF’s statement on the incident “ruthlessly incredulous.”

In a statement the party’s General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, said the killing of the youth has once again made peace elusive even during the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan.

According to Hanjura, the statement issued by slain youth’s uncle should act as an eye-opener for saner voices so that the culprits were made accountable to the heinous crime they have committed with the confidence of absolute impunity.

He said: “blood of an ordinary Kashmiri has become so unworthy for the power corridors that it is outrageously spilled on streets by the men in uniform without any remorse or fear of reprisal.”

Hanjura said it has been the cardinal principle of the PDP that muscular and iron fist approach was bound to fail in Kashmir as such measures have in the past only wreaked havoc and in the future also would not bring any positive change on the ground.

“The muscular policy and the political patchwork will not bring peace in the restive state and such approaches have miserably failed to yield positive results in the past.”