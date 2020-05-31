Mushtaq Chaya demands electricity, water usages charges waiver

Chairman J&K Hoteliers Club Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya Sunday demanded electricity and water usage charges waiver for hoteliers.

Chaya said tourism sector was already in distress from August 5 last and COVID19 pandemic has added to the woes of the people associated with the industry.

“We are in stress from August 5. We are striving for a major package for revival of tourism sector. But for time being electricity charges and water usage charges should be waived off. We are already struggling with our finances to keep the hotels in good shape. We have to pay employees who take care of hotels when there is no work,” he said.

He said he had has called a meeting of hoteliers on Saturday and some of the hoteliers whose businesses were used as quarantine centers were yet to receive their payment from administration.

“We urge administration to release payment of the hoteliers at earliest,” Chaya said.