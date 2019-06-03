Mushtaq Chaya-led delegations visit brave-heart tourist guide's residence in Pahalgam

Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya on Monday led the delegations of J&K Hoteliers’ Club and PHD Chamber Kashmir Chapter to the residence of tourist guide Rouf Ahmad Dar to express condolences and “salute” the brave-heart who drowned while saving tourists after a boat capsize in Lidder river.

According to a statement issued by J&K Hoteliers’ Club, Chaya-led delegation honoured Rauf’s father with a bravery award and cash amount of two lac rupees.

The delegation, it said, was accompanied by Hotelier’s Club Secretary General Tariq Rashid,Pahalgam Chapter President Advocate Mir Imaad, Gulmarg Chapter President Mukhtar Ahmad Shah, Pahalgam Vice President Sheikh Maroof.

The delegation met the father of Rauf Ahmad Dar and condoled his demise. “Rauf’s sacrifice reflects the selfless hospitality of people of Kashmir. We stand with the bereaved family,” the statement quoted Chaya as having said.

He said that they hope that the world will know this side of Kashmir and repose faith in their hospitality standards. “The purpose of our visit to pay our heartfelt respects to the bereaved family as it is a great loss for the Tourism Industry.”

Chaya also led a delegation of PHD Chamber Kashmir chapter of which he is the chairman to the residence of Dar in Yanner area of Pahalgam.

The delegation included Co Chairman Kashmir Chapter Baldev Singh Raina, Executive members Mukhtar Ahmad Shah, Tariq Rashid Ghani and others.

The PHD chamber team paid rich tributes to late Rauf, while terming him as a “real hero and epitome of Kashmir’s selfless hospitality”.

“We salute this brave heart who exhibited great courage and laid supreme sacrifice in securing the lives of tourists. The world must know about the selfless service and hospitality culture of Kashmir,” said Chaya.