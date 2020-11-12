Musical concert on drug abuse held at Ganderbal

A musical concert themed “Menace of Drug addiction” was Thursday organized by the NGOs, Pukaar and Nou Gash, at Town Hall, Ganderbal.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal; Director PFMS J&K Shakeel Maqbool; Director DD News Kashmir, Salman Qazi; ROC J&K and Ladakh, Haamid Bukhari and other concerned were present on the occasion. The program was organized to educate the young generation about the hazardous effects of drug abuse.

During the programme a variety of singing performances were presented by the renowned artists with the purpose to educate the audiences about the ill impact of drugs on society.

While addressing the audience, the DC stressed for pro-active role to curb the menace of drug abuse in the district. He emphasized upon all the sections of society to play a vital role in creating awareness among masses about drug abuse. He also appreciated the organizers for conducting such musical concert highlighting the importance of youth in building a prosperous society.

Later, the participants were given appreciation certificates and mementos. The program witnessed overwhelming participation of the prominent citizens of the district.