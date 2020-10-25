Musical evening held at Manasbal

District Administration Ganderbal Saturday evening organised a musical thematic evening at Manasbal. The event was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal.

Based on the theme of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign, several women-oriented performances and other cultural programmes were on the occasion presented by the prominent artists of the valley. On the occasion, the DC highlighted the importance of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign and said that the girls are nowhere less than the boys who are important stakeholders of society.

Earlier, the welcome address was given by the ICDS Program Officer, Bilqees Jan and highlighted the objective for organizing the Musical event.