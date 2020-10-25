Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: October 25, 2020, 11:35 PM

Musical evening held at Manasbal

GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: October 25, 2020, 11:35 PM

District Administration Ganderbal Saturday evening organised a musical thematic evening at Manasbal. The event was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal.

Based on the theme of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign, several women-oriented performances and other cultural programmes were on the occasion presented by the prominent artists of the valley. On the occasion, the DC highlighted the importance of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign and said that the girls are nowhere less than the boys who are important stakeholders of society.

Trending News
Representational Image

CRPF man who shot himself with his service rifle, succumbs at Srinagar hospital

File Photo of Omar Abdullah

Please don't presume what SC will say on restoration of Article 370: Omar takes swipe at Prasad

Sr Doctors of Animal Husbandry Department seek promotions

PDP condoles demise of Laigaroo's uncle

Earlier, the welcome address was given by the ICDS Program Officer, Bilqees Jan and highlighted the objective for organizing the Musical event.

Related News